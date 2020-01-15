HAMILTON — Chellis Newgard, a real good guy, left this world Jan. 10, 2020. Chellis was born Oct. 17, 1932 in Pablo, to Howard and Ruth (Gould) Newgard. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 until 1956. Chellis married Elise (Soule) Newgard Sept. 7, 1957. He enjoyed a 40-year career as a lineman.
A service honoring his life, will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Hamilton. Full obituary at dalyleachchapel.com