MISSOULA — Cherie Cheff Jacobsen passed away from cancer on Monday, November 2 at her home surrounded by her family.
On a frigid -25-degree January 26, 1957 Floyd and AnnaMae Cheff welcomed their new baby girl into the world and named her Cherie Louise. Five days later they took her home to the family ranch in the Potomac Valley to meet her five siblings, who were anxiously awaiting her arrival.
Cherie attended Potomac Elementary and Sentinel High School. With the entire family she spent her younger years attending mass at St. Ann’s Church. She married her high school sweetheart, Don (JR) Tripp, Jr. in the summer of 1976. They had two children Benjamin Neal and Kahma Samantha. Later they divorced. On August 3, 1989 she married Ken Jacobsen, who she shared 31 wonderful years with.
Cherie loved the ranch life and prided herself in working alongside her brothers and dad. Cherie especially loved the family thoroughbreds and delighted in watching the colts grow. She had a lifelong passion for gardening, plants, and trees. Her home was surrounded by flowers and gardens that became her own private haven. Her sunflowers especially were always spectacular, growing everywhere as tall as the house.
Cherie was partners with her mom and sisters at Country Friends Quilt Shop. They all agreed owning the store was the best time of their lives. Cherie made over 100 quilts in her life, many that are treasured by family.
There is no way to describe Cherie’s life in words. She was happy, loyal, adventurous, compassionate, kind, energetic, funny, and a bright light of the Cheff family and all who knew her. We will love and cherish her memory forever.
She is preceded in death by her parents Floyd and AnnaMae Cheff, her sister Elaine Ployhar, and her first husband, JR Tripp.
She is survived by her husband Ken Jacobsen at their family home in Missoula. Son Ben (Kristy) Tripp and daughter Kahma Tripp. Her beloved grandson Layne who she lovingly raised. Her twin granddaughters Brooklyn and Braedyn Tripp who brought joy and light into her life. Granddaughter Nicci (Jordan) Kost, great-grandson Hudson, and grandson Beau (Nicole) Madsen. Her siblings Jim (Patsy) Cheff Potomac, Joann Farley, Ed (Patti) Cheff, Tom (Heidi) Cheff, Steve (Bev) Cheff all of Missoula. Jennifer McCall, her heart sister, and over 100 nieces and nephews all who loved her dearly.
Services will be held at a later date.
