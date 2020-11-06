MISSOULA — Cherie Cheff Jacobsen passed away from cancer on Monday, November 2 at her home surrounded by her family.

On a frigid -25-degree January 26, 1957 Floyd and AnnaMae Cheff welcomed their new baby girl into the world and named her Cherie Louise. Five days later they took her home to the family ranch in the Potomac Valley to meet her five siblings, who were anxiously awaiting her arrival.

Cherie attended Potomac Elementary and Sentinel High School. With the entire family she spent her younger years attending mass at St. Ann’s Church. She married her high school sweetheart, Don (JR) Tripp, Jr. in the summer of 1976. They had two children Benjamin Neal and Kahma Samantha. Later they divorced. On August 3, 1989 she married Ken Jacobsen, who she shared 31 wonderful years with.

Cherie loved the ranch life and prided herself in working alongside her brothers and dad. Cherie especially loved the family thoroughbreds and delighted in watching the colts grow. She had a lifelong passion for gardening, plants, and trees. Her home was surrounded by flowers and gardens that became her own private haven. Her sunflowers especially were always spectacular, growing everywhere as tall as the house.