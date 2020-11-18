Cherie Visser Fifield

.....which brings us to her pride and joy: her grandchildren. Austin, Ally, Cole, Talan, Griffin, TJ, Caleb, Rilyn and Koen. She adored those kids. And they worshiped her.

She enjoyed sewing and made a lot of Michelle’s clothes growing up and lots of stretch pants for all of the girls in their middle school years. She loved gardening and her biggest passion was painting. She was a very talented and gifted artist. Ever the perfectionist...she created the most amazing paintings!

Surviving her are her husband, her one true love and protector, Denny. He was there for every appointment and was her greatest caretaker. And for that we will always be grateful. Her favorite daughter, Michelle. Her other favorite daughter, Katie. Her step sons, Chris and Josh. Her sisters, Kathy, Colleen, Debbie, Robin, Roxanne, Jeanne and brothers Joe and Jim.

She was preceded in death by her most favorite daughter, Jamie. She took the very best care of her during her cancer, even as she was battling her own. Never one to complain, she cared for Jamie through smiles and pain. We believe they are together again....laughing and smiling with healed bodies. And we can’t wait to see them again in Heaven.

We will miss her loving generous presence and are incredibly heartbroken that cancer has taken our beautiful mom, grandma and wife.

A private funeral will take place on Thursday, Nov. 19th. Reception to follow at her house...all are invited. We will have a greater grander celebration in 2021 for all.