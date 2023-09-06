Cheryl Ann Orbe

Cheryl Ann Orbe, 72, passed away on August 29, 2023 due to heart failure after a long illness. Her final moments were spent peacefully in her home with her loving husband.

Known for her infectious smile and fun loving, outgoing personality, Cherry will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Cherry's family asks that she be remembered for the joy she brought to others in life not the sadness of her passing.

She is survived by the love of her life, husband Dave Orbe, her daughter Tana Pendergrass (Dan), sons Justin May, Dana Orbe (Kelly) & Cory Orbe, and her grandchildren, whom she loved and adored. Gabe, Peyton, Kyle, Dain, Nick, Taelor, and her beloved dog Clyde.

Cherry's request was to not have a service or celebration of life. Please feel free to share any stories or memories on her Facebook page or at www.gardencityfh.com