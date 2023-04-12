Cheryl Diane Ashmore

Cheryl Diane Ashmore, 73 passed away peacefully on March 28, 2023, surrounded by those she loved most. Her valiant and courageous battle with cancer was inspirational. Cheryl was born in Glasgow, MT on July 31, 1949, to Les and Mildred Pippin and was followed by two siblings, Mark and Cathy. Her life on the ranch was filled with adventures with pet foxes, and rattlesnake dens, exploring the open fields, and caring for her horses. Barrel racing, horse shows, and any horse event she could drive her trailer to across Montana was her favorite passion. Cheryl also loved going to her uncle's house on beautiful Rock Creek to relax and ride and it became her favorite place. She was raised to be a strong, confident, caring woman and this was evident in how she lived her life.

Cheryl attended the University of Montana and followed in her mother's footsteps in becoming a teacher. Starting her career working as a librarian at Roosevelt School, she went on to teach 7th Grade English at Meadow Hill Middle School in Missoula. Cheryl met and married Bill McMullen with whom she had two children, Rich and Liz. Her children were her greatest joy and she loved being their mother. Bill and Cheryl later divorced. Cheryl and Gerry Ashmore married in 1992, both working in the School District. After their retirement from education, Gerry and Cheryl bought rental properties around Montana. Cheryl stayed busy managing these properties.

Cheryl loved all kinds of art, working in her beautiful garden, and sipping a glass of wine on her deck overlooking Missoula and the mountains. She loved golfing and running in the riverbank runs around Missoula as well as walking her dog Axel along Rattlesnake Creek. Riding her bike and attending outdoor music concerts in addition to teaching the neighborhood kids all about art and creating was something she looked forward to. Cheryl was community minded and volunteered with many different organizations. She was also a faithful congregant at St. Paul Lutheran Church and participated in the Stephen Ministries.

In 2016, Cheryl's life was forever changed and enriched when her grandson Kroy was born and she became his “Bap” and he became her “Bubbins.” Kroy and Cheryl had their own language and she loved every moment of being a grandmother. He was her everything. Catching toads, hiking the M, reading, and laughing together were their favorite things to do, among so many more. She was the most wonderful person and will be forever missed by her many close friends and family.

Cheryl is survived by her son Rich McMullen, daughter Liz McWhite and her husband Kyle and grandson Kroy, sister Cathy Ulrich and her husband Jim, nephew Brad Pippin and his wife Maria, step-son Ralph Ashmore and his wife Suzy and grandson Oliver, step-son Dan and his wife Debbie, and her precious dog Axel. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerry, brother Mark Pippin, and nephew Jeff Pippin.

At her request, there will be no formal memorial service. A private gathering will be held at her very favorite place up Rock Creek. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Western Montana.