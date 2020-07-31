× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NAMPA, Idaho — Cheryl Zemliska, 66, of Nampa, Idaho, passed away of a massive stroke on July 27, 2020 at Kalispell Regional Hospital. She was born Dec. 3, 1953 in Grangeville, Idaho. She was the daughter of the late Earl E. and Irene Cooley.

She was raised in Missoula and attended grade school at Lewis and Clark and graduated from Sentinel High. After graduating she attended Radiology school at Missoula's St. Patrick Hospital. She met and married Duane Zemliska on Oct. 18, 1975. They lived in Twin Falls for two years before moving to Nampa, Idaho, where she worked at an orthopedic clinic, in Caldwell, Idaho, as an X-ray technician.

She came to Flathead Lake to help with the family cherry orchard, as she and her family have done for many years, when she had her stroke.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren at Flathead Lake every summer and participating in the family tradition of getting the cherries to market. She was very creative and loved doing crafts of every kind. She will be greatly missed by the family and her lifelong friends.