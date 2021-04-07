Chris Clasby

Chris Clasby, 48, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at St. Patrick's Hospital, of natural causes.

He grew up in Montana, graduated Helena High School and attended Carroll College before transferring to UM Missoula and earning a BA in English. After teaching high school English, he earned a master's in Social Work (MSW) then earned licensure as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW).

He worked in several human service positions, to include the MonTECH Assistive Technology program and Summit Independent Living. His passion for his work inspired legacy programs such as Camp Bullwheel, to enable other with disabilities to pursue outdoor recreation.

Outside of work, Chris actively served on advisory boards, councils, service programs, and The Knights of Columbus. Chris wrote and published articles in various magazines and newspapers and delivered numerous presentations and podcasts.

Chris' expertise led him to share his passion for outdoor recreation at Seoul University. He was the recipient of the SCI Pathfinder Award for his hunting achievements and enabling others with disabilities. The award enabled him to spend 10 days hunting in Africa.