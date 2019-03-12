POLSON — Christian William McCurdy, 27, was born Feb. 7, 1992 in Polson to William and Lori McCurdy. He died at the family home March 8, 2019, leaving us far too soon.
As a baby, his wispy white-blonde hair led the family to nickname him “Spud.” Christian was anxious to keep up with older siblings, Lindsey and Brandon; they spent hours building snow forts, scattering Legos, and biking around the neighborhood. They taught him about sports, and unsuccessfully attempted to convert him to being a lefty like them.
He attended schools in Polson, participating in cross country, tennis, football and band. Thanks to his “English” family genes, he won the Lake County Spelling Bee in 2006. He graduated as valedictorian in 2010. He attended the Davidson Honors College at University of Montana, focusing on human biology. Highlights of college included a trip to Nepal with Global Grizzlies and working as a TA for his anatomy and physiology class.
Christian was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at age 15; however, he didn’t let this diagnosis define him. He adapted, reading Harry Potter with one eye closed. He played varsity tennis while dealing with double vision, which earned him the Coach’s Award. He stayed active by hiking, skiing, long boarding, and mountain biking. He enjoyed music and attended concerts often. He participated in numerous fundraisers for Walk MS and was the keynote speaker in 2011 for a Bike MS event in Coeur d’Alene. Christian will be remembered for his kindness, winning smile, big heart, his sense of humor, fearless shenanigans, and countless ER trips following those shenanigans.
He was incredibly intelligent, but humble. One of Christian’s professors described him as someone who “cared deeply about learning, but was never a show off.”
MS is a formidable disease, and Christian was a warrior who fought relentlessly against its effects. He made a wonderful difference in everyone’s lives and hearts.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edward and Ada English and cousin, Megan Jackson.
He is survived by his parents, siblings Lindsey (Tom) and Brandon (Emilia); paternal grandparents Keith and Myrt McCurdy; aunts and uncles Melody Domph, John (Gale) English, Debbie (Rick) Rupe, Joni (Bruce) Lee, Tina (Mike) Osborn, Ed McCurdy, Janine (Gary) Bryan, Tom McCurdy; niece Ana, nephews Alex, Nick, and Sam; numerous cousins, and many friends he considered family.
A celebration of Christian’s life will be Thursday, March 14 at 4 p.m. at New Life Christian Center in Polson. Please consider donations to the National MS Society or to Missoula NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) in Christian’s memory. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at thelakefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.