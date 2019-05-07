LOVELAND, Colorado — Christine Antoinette Sandrin Petit was born on June 6, 1946, to Elmer and Bernadine (Kline) Sandrin in Litchfield, Illinois.
She spent her early life growing up in Livingston, Illilnois, where she loved playing the piano and spending time on her Aunt Londa's farm. She was a dedicated scholar, achieving many awards in spelling and was the winner of the 1959-1960 St. Louis KMOX Radio spelling bee. The next year, the family moved to Boulder, Colorado, where Chris was the valedictorian of the 1964 class of Fairview High School. She went on to major in Psychology at The University of Colorado and was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. From there she moved to Washington, DC, where she began her work in patent law. She worked for the firm Millen, Raptes, and White, PC. This led her to start her own business in patent law.
She later married and moved to Wheaton, Illinois, where her two daughters were born. This is where she began her Pampered Chef journey. She continued with the company for another 17 years and achieved many accolades and awards for her work, as well as making lifelong friends.
The family moved to Missoula in 1990, where they spent the next 20 years. She made countless friends in Missoula and enjoyed entertaining and cooking for them in her home. She found joy in participating in local supper clubs, inviting new and old friends into her home for a good meal. Chris lived by the saying, "Eat, Drink, and be Merry". She was also an active volunteer for the Missoula Food Bank, taking pride in her work there.
In 2010, she moved back to Colorado, where she adored spending time with her three grandchildren, who were the light of her life. She found joy in knitting beautiful blankets, clothing, and other gifts for her family and friends.
Chris had a captivating way of making everyone around her feel comfortable and happy and was a person that others gravitated toward. Always the life of the party, her fun-loving spirit and generous heart will give those who knew her cherished memories forever.
Chris passed at home on April 28, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her father Elmer Sandrin and sister Connie Isenburg.
She is survived by her mother Bernadine Sandrin Buffington, sister Colleen Sandrin (Tom Merline), brother Jim Isenburg, daughters Antonia Petit (Brady Duskin) and Elizabeth Petit (Travis Johnson) and grandchildren Ayden, Ella, and Samuel.
"Do not go gentle into that good night" -Dylan Thomas
A memorial service will be held in Chris' honor at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 501 Fairview Ave, in Missoula, Montana. We invite you to join us afterward for a reception at 3 p.m., where we will "Eat, Drink and be Merry" at Paradise Falls Restaurant. Memorial contributions may be made in Chris' honor to your local food bank.