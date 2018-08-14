MISSOULA — Christine Claudia Jensen, 78, long time Montana school teacher, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 at St. Patrick Hospital due to a fall at her home.
She was born in Chester, daughter of a Border Patrol Agent and a Presbyterian organ player. Her father’s career led to stops at Fort Missoula during the war years, then back to the highline in Browning, next stop was the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, and then once again to Montana’s highline where she graduated from Havre high school in 1958.
In 1962, she graduated from the University of Montana with majors in English and music. Her teaching career began at Great Falls for three years, then she went north to Alaska, Fort Greenly and the Army Artic Training School. During 1968, Chris returned to the lower 48, obtained a master’s degree in counseling from the University of Indiana and began traveling again, officially, as a Traveling Secretary for Sigma Kappa sorority, where her job was to assist struggling chapters and bring them back to high standards.
In the year of 1972, she became the guidance counselor at Linderman Junior high in Kalispell, where she taught until her retirement in 1993.
Christine is preceded in death by her parents; Hans and Claudia, and her Brother Neil (Lynn).
She is survived by her brothers; Lee Jensen of Battle Ground, Washington, and David Jensen of Lolo; nieces, Tracy (Edgar) Delacruz of Corvallis, Terry (Rod) Burnham of Woodburn, Oregon and their families.
Chris traveled frequently, she set foot on six of the world’s continents, trading visits, telling stories, her side of course, with her razor sharp memory. Her last years were spent up Donovan Creek with her dogs and cats, along with her vast collection of classical music.
No formal services are planned.