Christine Dodson Kearney

In her last two decades, Christy embraced other challenges. Never half- hearted about anything, she became a warrior against what many would call her perceived "ills of society" and the darker afflictions of the world. Having done her research, however, it was difficult to refute her stands and logic, always leaving one to contemplate on a deeper level the topic at hand. She railed against the addictions people had to electronic devices and violent video games, especially for children, the love of guns and violence in reality and within the movie industry, the harms and expansion of wireless technology, and the sensationalized news pumped out by all media outlets. Christy concerned herself with the afflictions of the homeless, and challenged many a soul who had abandoned their Christian values for something less compassionate. Self-titled a public citizen advocate, no fabric of society was untouchable to her. Choosing a life of community, Christy was a light, a seer, captivating to all she ran into in a day, often sparked by the synchronicity around us. Rather than labeling others, placing people in boxes, (a modern crime of society), Christy sought to accept the complexity of each human being with love and the dignity they deserved.