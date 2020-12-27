MISSOULA - Christine Jill Toole, age 55, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Dec. 15, 2020. She was born in Greybull, Wyoming on May 14, 1965, the first child to Robert and Carol (Christensen) Barnett. She grew up in Ulm and graduated from Cascade High School, in 1983. She met her husband Mike Toole at Northern Montana College in Havre. She graduated from nursing school at Northern Montana College in 1986. She and Mike were married Dec. 23, 1987 in Medford, Oregon.

Christy spent her early nursing career in Boise, Idaho and in Medford, Oregon. Christy received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Southern Oregon University, while in Medford. She also worked in nursing in Wenatchee, Washington and in Missoula for many years. Christy loved her career in nursing. She had a huge, compassionate heart that reached even further than her career. Her huge blue eyes and bubbly personality could light up any room. She didn’t stop with just the care of her patients, she also genuinely cared for their families and anyone in need. She spent several years as an instructor at Salish-Kootenai College in the nursing programs. Christy loved helping her college students and helped them with any resource she could come up with.