MISSOULA - Christine Jill Toole, age 55, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Dec. 15, 2020. She was born in Greybull, Wyoming on May 14, 1965, the first child to Robert and Carol (Christensen) Barnett. She grew up in Ulm and graduated from Cascade High School, in 1983. She met her husband Mike Toole at Northern Montana College in Havre. She graduated from nursing school at Northern Montana College in 1986. She and Mike were married Dec. 23, 1987 in Medford, Oregon.
Christy spent her early nursing career in Boise, Idaho and in Medford, Oregon. Christy received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Southern Oregon University, while in Medford. She also worked in nursing in Wenatchee, Washington and in Missoula for many years. Christy loved her career in nursing. She had a huge, compassionate heart that reached even further than her career. Her huge blue eyes and bubbly personality could light up any room. She didn’t stop with just the care of her patients, she also genuinely cared for their families and anyone in need. She spent several years as an instructor at Salish-Kootenai College in the nursing programs. Christy loved helping her college students and helped them with any resource she could come up with.
Mike and Christy’s first child, Erin, was born in Medford in September of 1990. She was joined by Kyle, in October of 1992. Erin and Kyle were the light of Christy’s life. The family moved to Missoula in 1997. They loved being back in Montana. Christy loved Griz football and never missed a game. She was a lifelong animal lover and the family had many pets over the years. She loved recreation with the family, spending time skiing, kayaking at the lake, camping with friends. She also loved spending time at the family cabin in Lincoln. She was proud of Erin for graduating from University of Montana with a criminology degree and proud of Kyle for graduating from Montana State University with a degree in construction engineering.
Christy’s real passion was for decorating and she spent many hours rearranging and making the house a home.
Christy had a deep love for the Lord and loved the friends she had in Christ. She considered them her family along with many other dear friends.
Survivors include her husband Mike and daughter Erin of Missoula, son Kyle and Sarah of Forest Grove, Oregon; parents Robert and Carol Barnett of Billings; mother-in-law Gail Toole of Columbia Falls; sister Shawna (Jake) Godfrey of Billings; brother Russell (Carin) of Fort Peck; brother-in-law, Brian (Trina) Toole of Columbia Falls; brother-in-law, Ken (Patricia) Toole of Seattle, Washington. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service was held for the family on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Garden City Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to watch the service by visiting by visiting gardencityfh.com/memorials/christine-toole/4461766/obituary.php.