Christine Johnson

Chris was an active parishioner of St. Michael Church in Drummond until she moved to Philipsburg in 2013. She was both proud of and grateful for her association with Alcoholics Anonymous. For many years after achieving her own sobriety in 1982, she led weekly meetings in Drummond and Deer Lodge and served on advisory boards addressing addiction. Many current and past residents of the Tri-County area credit Chris with helping them turn their lives around. Chris also was a member of the Granite County Cattlewomen and the Granite County Republican Central Committee, and together, she and Ford were active in the Montana Stockgrowers Association, Montana Livestock Ag Credit, Montana Livestock Commission and Sanitary Board, and Montana Farm Bureau.

Chris never stopped making friends, and her family would say her favorite thing to do was visit. She maintained close contact with family and friends around the country, and she corresponded faithfully by letter with many. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson knew her love unconditionally, and she was genuinely interested in their activities. Her love of life was an inspiration to many, and she was a source of positivity for generations of family and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and five brothers and sisters: Sylvia, Paul, Dorothy, Gilbert and Charles.