Christine Kaye (Kaul) Wallace
Christine Kaye (Kaul) Wallace went to live with her Savior Jesus on May 6, 2021. Surrounded by loved ones at home, Chris stepped into her new adventure with the same grace, positivity, and humor that epitomized her adventure in this world.
Chris was born to Albert and Helen Kaul on February 22nd 1952 and baptized in Sheridan, Wyoming. Soon after, the family moved to Minot, ND. There she grew up with three younger siblings: Nancy, Mary, and brother Allen. She attended St. Mark's Lutheran Church and was confirmed into her Lutheran Faith. She grew in her faith throughout her life and into her death.
Chris had amazing faith, was a talented musician, and very active in the church and her community. She started playing the organ early and often, all through high school. She was active in her high school band, choir and orchestra, playing the piano, violin, viola, clarinet, and sang alto. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education from Minot State University.
She met her best friend and love of her life Steve Wallace on a summer vacation trip in 1971. The two were married in June of 1974 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Missoula, Montana. Steve's work had him traveling all over the state doing forestry and Chris was very happy to tag along. They moved several times in those first years and finally settled in the Greenough area of western Montana. They began raising a family at the Clearwater Unit, Montana State Forest, and were only going to be there a “few years”, which turned into two decades. She relished the weekly trips to Missoula: Sunday's for church where she played the organ and lead the choir and Thursday nights for the Missoula Symphony where she played viola. Chris also traveled to orchestras in Great Falls, Kalispell, Helena, and Butte to play with those orchestras.
She was a pillar in the small community and touched many lives. She loved watching summer thunder storms and even worked as a dispatcher at the unit for wildland firefighting. In 1994 the family moved to Missoula where she was in her element, teaching hundreds of Missoula youth as a middle school orchestra teacher. She retired from teaching music in 2008. Her passion for music didn't end and she would stay involved in music, subbing, accompanying, playing clarinet in the city band, organ for Church, and viola in the Missoula Symphony. She would spend a total of 47 years with the Missoula Symphony.
Chris was a lifelong servant of her Lord Jesus. She joined Walther League as a high school kid and then the Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML). Chris was as active as anyone could imagine, using her musical and leadership talents to serve her Savior and others. She held multiple servant leadership positions at the local, state, and national level. Her talents really shone at the organ and as a humorous interrupter.
She and Steve spent years traveling and adventuring, through the growth of their three kids and soon enough were busy with two granddaughters.
Chris was diagnosed with Stage 3B Ovarian cancer in February of 2016. This aggressive cancer was a constant presence the rest of her life. She went through many surgeries, chemo, radiation, and countless hours of doctor visits, consultations, and even a clinical trial. She took each challenge in stride with grace relying on her friends, family, and faith to battle the cancer and she never gave up. She made the most of the 5+ years she lived with this horrible disease and as the cancer eventually progressed Chris and Steve continued to adventure, even going on her first snowmobile ride a few weeks before she died.
Chris was a blessing to all she met. She was tough and no-nonsense and her love for her family and friends was evident in everything she did. She had her share of struggles and always learned from them and would then use her learnings to teach and bless others. She was a staunch supporter of the arts, especially music education.
Chris was preceded in death by her dad, Albert Kaul and step-dad, Elmer Huber. She is survived by her mom Helen, husband Steve, children Cindy (husband Dan), Becca, and Court (wife Sara) granddaughters Taylor and Abby, and her siblings Nancy (husband Dick), Mary (husband Stew), Allen (wife Ahn) and stepsister Kathy (husband Chris) Rooke.
In lieu of flowers, she asked people donate to the Messiah Lutheran Women's Missionary League or a charity of your choice. She lived and loved well and asked we do the same. Soli Deo Gloria, for Glory to God alone.