Christine Kaye (Kaul) Wallace

Christine Kaye (Kaul) Wallace went to live with her Savior Jesus on May 6, 2021. Surrounded by loved ones at home, Chris stepped into her new adventure with the same grace, positivity, and humor that epitomized her adventure in this world.

Chris was born to Albert and Helen Kaul on February 22nd 1952 and baptized in Sheridan, Wyoming. Soon after, the family moved to Minot, ND. There she grew up with three younger siblings: Nancy, Mary, and brother Allen. She attended St. Mark's Lutheran Church and was confirmed into her Lutheran Faith. She grew in her faith throughout her life and into her death.

Chris had amazing faith, was a talented musician, and very active in the church and her community. She started playing the organ early and often, all through high school. She was active in her high school band, choir and orchestra, playing the piano, violin, viola, clarinet, and sang alto. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education from Minot State University.