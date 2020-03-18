KELLOGG, Idaho — Christine Rae (Richter) Perkins, 67, of Kellogg, Idaho, passed away Feb. 12, 2020 at Kootenai Health of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. She was born Jan. 6, 1953 in Great Falls; Christine was the daughter of George and Doris (Arrotta) Richter.
Christine attended and graduated from the Helena High School of Helena, Montana. She also studied and attained her Certified Nurses Aide license in Kellogg. Christine moved to the Silver Valley in 1980 from Missoula. Christine was united in marriage to Michael Perkins on June 16, 1983 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho; Michael passed away on March 23, 2015.
Christine was a beloved and devoted mother and wife. She had also served as a CNA for Loving Care & More and had lastly served as a baker for Yokes Food, Inc. of Kellogg. Christine loved and enjoyed her family, cooking, painting, singing, the outdoors, shopping and her dogs. She will be remembered for her loving and serving heart.
Christine is survived by four children Maggie (Rob) Long of Vancouver, Washington, Shannon Steele of Livingston, Jesse Perkins of Idaho and Melissa Perkins of Kellogg; six grandchildren Mason Long, Sierra Long, Destiny Perkins, Serena Perkins, Tiereny Perkins and Jaxson Perkins; her brothers and sisters Sam (Sally), Scott(Pam), Susan, Julie, George (Tina) and Von (Shelly) Richter all of Missoula, Montana; her mother-in-law Yvonne Perkins of Kellogg; her brother-in-law Wes Perkins of Kingston, Idaho; and brother and sister-in-law Randy & Mary Perkins of Kellogg; she is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Christine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Michael, father-in-law Wesley Perkins and daughter-in-law Trina Steele.
A celebration of Christine’s life will be held on Saturday, April 18 at 1 p.m. at Red’s Bar located on 217 Ryman St. Missoula, MT 59802
The family suggests that memorials may be made to Christine’s Memorial Fund gf.me/u/xkd92g.