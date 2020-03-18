KELLOGG, Idaho — Christine Rae (Richter) Perkins, 67, of Kellogg, Idaho, passed away Feb. 12, 2020 at Kootenai Health of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. She was born Jan. 6, 1953 in Great Falls; Christine was the daughter of George and Doris (Arrotta) Richter.

Christine attended and graduated from the Helena High School of Helena, Montana. She also studied and attained her Certified Nurses Aide license in Kellogg. Christine moved to the Silver Valley in 1980 from Missoula. Christine was united in marriage to Michael Perkins on June 16, 1983 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho; Michael passed away on March 23, 2015.

Christine was a beloved and devoted mother and wife. She had also served as a CNA for Loving Care & More and had lastly served as a baker for Yokes Food, Inc. of Kellogg. Christine loved and enjoyed her family, cooking, painting, singing, the outdoors, shopping and her dogs. She will be remembered for her loving and serving heart.