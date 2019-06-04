MISSOULA — Christopher ("Captain Nick") Owen Nichols, Sr., 66, was taken from us suddenly on May 25, 2019. Nick was born on March 30, 1953 in Concord (Oakland), California to Mercedes and Boyce Nichols. Shortly after obtaining his GED diploma, Nick enlisted in the United States Army. He served in the Army for three years. After his discharge from the U.S. Army in 1973, Nick joined his older brother, Patrick, in a landscaping business. Nick married his first wife, Donna. One child, Jeremy, was born of the marriage. Nick and Donna later divorced. Upon marrying his second wife, Thelma, Nick moved to Fort MacLeod, Alberta, Canada, for a time. Two children, Zachary and Christopher Jr., were born of the marriage. After his divorce from Thelma, Nick's love of the mountains drew him to the beautiful natural wonders to be found in the state of Montana. Twenty years ago he fell in love with Montana, making the state his permanent home.
Nick loved the sea, making the sea his profession for over 22 years. He obtained the rank of Captain of Vessels as a member of the Coast Guard Merchant Marine. His love of the sea took him to many ports around the world. Most recently he had been working in Alaska on the Yukon River. Nick met Diane, his surviving partner, in 2013. Nick and Diane had in common their love of Montana and the outdoors. Nick was a generous person. He was always the first to willingly help friends and others whenever they needed help and support. He was a fun-loving person, always laughing. Nick enjoyed the outdoors, skiing, camping, hiking, four wheeling, and bicycling. He loved music, attending local concerts and performances, the San Francisco 49ers, and reading. Nick, with Diane, had begun recently to explore the wonders that are to be found in nature throughout the United States, with a trip to Maine and the New England area planned at the time of his death. Most recently, his constant companion and shadow was Max, his English springer spaniel. Nick and Max had many adventures together, and could often be found hiking and walking about the Maxville area.
Nick's grandparents, parents Mercedes and Boyce Nichols, and his older brother, Patrick, predeceased him. He is survived by his partner, Diane Bartz, and his stepson, Brent Bartz, of Missoula, his brother, Boyce Nichols (Debbie), his sons, Jeremy Nichols (Olivia), Zachary Nichols, Christopher Nichols, Jr., and Patrick Nichols, daughter Julie Kitchen, and grandchildren Alexis Nichols, Wyatt Nichols, Clinton Nichols, Weston Nichols, Jamie Hendrix, Hailey Hendrix, and Alyssa Hendrix, great-granddaughter Maci Navaretti, and nephews Nolan Nichols, Toby Nichols, and Cory Nichols, all of California.
A memorial mass will be held at Christ the King Parish at 1400 Gerald Avenue in Missoula on June 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. Viewing will be held at Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 West Broadway, Missoula, Montana on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. If friends so wish, charitable donations may be made to their favorite charity or to St. Michael's Parish, Drummond, Montana.