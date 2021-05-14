Christopher Conrad Morigeau

St. Ignatius - Christopher Conrad Morigeau passed away due to an aneurysm May 4 after being air flighted from St, Joseph's in Polson. Always the giver, he honored the gift of life through organ donation. Christopher was ceremonially praised by being wheeled down the hall past the lined up staff at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. He would have loved it. Due to this courageous act Chris has saved and improved numerous lives.

Chris is a proud enrolled Salish and Kootenai tribal member. He was born in St Ignatius on January 15, 1978 to Cheryl Wetzel and Carl Douglas Morigeau and was featured in the Char-Koosta News as the first baby born there in 1978.

Christopher's journey through life led him in many directions with his background in graphic arts where he earned his degree at SKC and his favorite was producing music as “DJ LETZ GO!” Look him up on YouTube. He

and his brother Brandon, who preceded him in death, got to live the entertainer's dream by opening for E40 at a packed Wilma Theater. Chris as DJ on beats and Brandon sang his original music. They partied on the tour bus with E40 afterwards. Chris was a self-taught traditional flute