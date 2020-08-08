× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Christopher George Tabor, 56, of Missoula passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital.

He was born on February 1st 1964 in Missoula, to Thomas and Rose Tabor. Chris was the youngest of five. As a youngster he immediately took to loving the outdoors. He enjoyed the wilderness and everything it had to offer, including many hunting and fishing trips with his dad. Chris was also an amazing athlete who spent many years on a baseball field.

Chris attended school in Missoula, however for his final years of high school he moved to Dillon with his brother Tom, working at the local mill. He was a Beaverhead High school graduate.

On Aug. 3, 1996, he married Regan, together they have a child, Josh, who was the absolute love of his life. As years went on Chris and Regan separated but they always worked together as parents and still considered each other family.

Chris was employed by Missoula Textiles for many years. He loved everyone there and they were like family to him. When he wasn't working he was out playing baseball with his son, attending numerous baseball games, or hunting and fishing alongside his dogs Jake and Sage. His greatest joy was watching his son grow. He took so much pride in sharing his knowledge of sports and the outdoors with him.