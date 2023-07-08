Christopher Michael Voss

Thursday morning, June 8, 2023, Christopher “Chris” Michael Voss, 64, passed away peacefully at home of natural causes.

He was born March 25, 1959 in Butte, MT to Stanley Allen Voss and Donna Marie McClintock Voss Stiers.

Chris was sent home with cluster headaches early in life. These cluster headaches were the most disabling and painful. During the good times, Chris was a loving son, brother, cousin, uncle, and friend. Chris had a great sense of humor and enjoyed entertaining the family with his cooking.

He also said he was blessed to live in Montana to enjoy fishing, hunting, backpacking, and camping.

The family graciously thanks his physicians for all the research they did to help Chris cope with his cluster headaches during the most painful times.

Chris is survived by his mother Donna Stiers, brother Jerry Voss, sister-in-law Vickie Voss and nephew Andrew Voss of Clinton, MT, niece Carrie Voss of Livingston, MT, Uncle Harry Voss and his wife Mildred of Butte, MT, and lots of cousins who reside in Washington, Minnesota, California, and Montana.

Chris was preceded in death by his father Stanley Voss and brother Raymond Voss.

A “Celebration of Chris' Life” will be held at his Mother's home on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1837 S 13th Street W, Missoula, MT 59801, 11:00am to 2:00pm. We are asking attendees to bring their favorite potluck dish and spend a few hours with us trading stories and celebrating Chris' life.