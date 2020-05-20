× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Christopher P. Gawelko, died at his home, Saturday, May 16, 2020, of natural causes after a lengthy illness. He was born to Peter and Anna (Paskowski) Gawelko on Sept. 10, 1931 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Christopher attended school in Wilkes-Barre and upon graduation from high school he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard, where he became a fingerprint expert. He enjoyed hunting and fly fishing and tying his own flies.

Arthur Murry and his wife Catherine saw Chris dancing in Central Park in New York City and offered him a position in their dance studio, where he became an international dance instructor.

Christopher is survived by his loving wife Catherine (Cuozzo), step daughters; Cynthia and Mary-Ellen Manno, grandson; Jeremy (Daci) Slater and great grandchildren; Teagan and Presley of Montana, Evan and Derek of New York and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters; Julia, Wanda, Jean and Gertrude, brothers; Thaddeus and Patrick Sr., and step-daughter Carol-Lynn Manno.

A Vigil Service will be held on Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home with a Funeral Service, Friday, May 22 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Western Montana State Veteran Cemetery on June 5.

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Gawelko as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.