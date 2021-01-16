MISSOULA - Christy Lynn Schilke-Pyron, 43, of Missoula passed away from cancer on Dec. 12, 2020, surrounded by family.

Christy was born Oct. 3, 1977, to Kaycee and Tom Schilke in Anchorage, Alaska. Growing up with two older brothersand one younger brother, Christy enjoyed playing with them, sledding in the winter and camping in the summer.

In 1991 Christy moved with her family to Missoula, graduating from Hellgate High School in 1995 and subsequently worked as a nanny for families in Chicago, Los Angeles and Missoula. When she returned to Missoula, Christy attended the University of Montana. She became very active with the ASUM student government and was elected Vice President in 2002, supporting many campus causes and making lifelong friendships.

Christy started working for Verizon Wireless in 1999 with the same energy and generosity that she had at U of M and was promoted to store, district, and subsequently territory manager overseeing more than 140 employees and winning national accolades competing with all other Verizon Wireless territories. Throughout her 15 years at Verizon, she was devoted to her employees and wanted to see them all succeed in their professional and personal lives.