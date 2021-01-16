MISSOULA - Christy Lynn Schilke-Pyron, 43, of Missoula passed away from cancer on Dec. 12, 2020, surrounded by family.
Christy was born Oct. 3, 1977, to Kaycee and Tom Schilke in Anchorage, Alaska. Growing up with two older brothersand one younger brother, Christy enjoyed playing with them, sledding in the winter and camping in the summer.
In 1991 Christy moved with her family to Missoula, graduating from Hellgate High School in 1995 and subsequently worked as a nanny for families in Chicago, Los Angeles and Missoula. When she returned to Missoula, Christy attended the University of Montana. She became very active with the ASUM student government and was elected Vice President in 2002, supporting many campus causes and making lifelong friendships.
Christy started working for Verizon Wireless in 1999 with the same energy and generosity that she had at U of M and was promoted to store, district, and subsequently territory manager overseeing more than 140 employees and winning national accolades competing with all other Verizon Wireless territories. Throughout her 15 years at Verizon, she was devoted to her employees and wanted to see them all succeed in their professional and personal lives.
In 2014 Christy started dating her future husband, Dave Pyron, and getting to know his two boys, Evan and Oliver, while Bailey (Christy’s dog) enjoyed the extra attention. Christy and Dave found true love and joy in their new relationship and they spent their free time traveling, making dinner together, and getting to know each other’s families and friends. Christy welcomed all three ‘boys’ into her heart and was loved in kind.
Tragically, Christy was diagnosed with a rare form of sarcoma in December 2015. Like everything else Christy did, she met this new challenge head on and with spirits high. Dave and Christy wed March 4, 2016, and they spent the next four and a half years battling the disease. She went through dozens of painful treatments and endured countless indignities; she rarely complained. She always thought of and helped others. Her attitude, courage, grace and strong will to live inspired hundreds of people. Christy’s goal was to live life as fully as possible and she inspired us and many others to do so as well.
She put her remaining strength into what she loved most, her family, friends, and life pursuits. She was passionate about snow-shoeing and marched up steep mountains in the backcountry of Montana. She loved hiking with Guiness (her mini-schnauzer), making expeditions to the Oregon coast, and spending warm summer days at the family cabin on the Blackfoot River.
Christy was a loving and caring wife and stepmother, supportive sister and appreciative daughter. She touched countless lives, always listening and offering hope and sympathy no matter who was struggling or the hurdles they faced. Her generosity of time, money, effort, friendship, support and love overflowed. She fought fearlessly for everything she believed in.
Survivors include her husband, Dave Pyron, stepsons Evan and Oliver; father Tom, mother Kaycee (Clausen); brother Pete, Tori (Rippley), niece Kinsey and nephew Tristan; brother Aaron, Laura (Coe), nephew Noah and niece Taylor; brother James Schilke; mother-in-law Ruth Suzanne Pyron (Taylor), sisters-in-law Maia and Lisa; several aunts, uncles and cousins and their families.
We are grateful for her care team over the years: Dr. Siobhan Lynch, Dr. Margaret Menendez, Dr. Sara Scott, Dr. Carter Beck, and Dr. Lee Cranmer, all of the staff at the Montana Cancer Center, and Brittany, Lou and Ashley from Frontier Hospice.
A memorial celebration of Christy’s life will take place in the summer of 2021. Details will be posted on Christy’s Facebook page and in the Missoulian when plans are confirmed.