MISSOULA — "On Aug. 11, 2020, Christy Pearl Odum went over her last high jump, on her favorite horse, just shy of her 79th birthday. She had a zest for life, a never-ending quest for knowledge and a desire for travel. She was a beneficial patron of the best card shops in Missoula and gladly sent them to friends and family for all occasions. She was intelligent, engaging, deeply spiritual and a friend to the lonely. She embraced all of the performing arts, and walked the streets of Missoula, going to a multitude of events, until she couldn't. Christy enjoyed beauty, the written word, and friendships. She was extremely loyal to those she cared about. The thread of her life story wound around Montana, California, Europe and the East Coast. She always showed up for the people who mattered, and there were many." A friend's tribute to Christy Odum, 1941-2020.

Christy Pearl Odum, 78, of Missoula, died of natural causes Aug. 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl J. (Connolly) Odum, her father Addison Moser Odum, as well as her half-brother, Glen Parmeter, a decorated military veteran who served in both the Army and the Navy with honor. Cremation has taken place in Lewistown, where Christy was a resident at the time of her death. Her ashes will be spread at a relative's ranch near Cut Bank, as Christy had requested. A celebration of her life will take place at a future date, because of the current Covid-19 virus.