MISSOULA — "On Aug. 11, 2020, Christy Pearl Odum went over her last high jump, on her favorite horse, just shy of her 79th birthday. She had a zest for life, a never-ending quest for knowledge and a desire for travel. She was a beneficial patron of the best card shops in Missoula and gladly sent them to friends and family for all occasions. She was intelligent, engaging, deeply spiritual and a friend to the lonely. She embraced all of the performing arts, and walked the streets of Missoula, going to a multitude of events, until she couldn't. Christy enjoyed beauty, the written word, and friendships. She was extremely loyal to those she cared about. The thread of her life story wound around Montana, California, Europe and the East Coast. She always showed up for the people who mattered, and there were many." A friend's tribute to Christy Odum, 1941-2020.
Christy Pearl Odum, 78, of Missoula, died of natural causes Aug. 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl J. (Connolly) Odum, her father Addison Moser Odum, as well as her half-brother, Glen Parmeter, a decorated military veteran who served in both the Army and the Navy with honor. Cremation has taken place in Lewistown, where Christy was a resident at the time of her death. Her ashes will be spread at a relative's ranch near Cut Bank, as Christy had requested. A celebration of her life will take place at a future date, because of the current Covid-19 virus.
Christy was born in Missoula, Dec. 27, 1941: a "Pearl Harbor baby" as she was fond of saying. Her father, Addison was stationed in Alaska for the Army. He came home on leave to see his daughter's birth, but because of Pearl Harbor, he was sent immediately to Fort Lewis. When he retired from the Army, the family bought a small acreage in the Orchard Homes area. Her mother, Pearl, owned a beauty shop, first in the home, later in downtown Missoula. Christy attended Hawthorne Grade School and Missoula County High School, graduating in 1959. She developed a passion for show-horses at an early age, and took several awards in dressage.
Christy was a prolific and skilled writer, especially skilled in poetry. She graduated from the University of Montana in 1964 with a B.A. in English, and attended several poetry workshops with local writers that resulted in collections that included her work. She held several jobs while writing and pursuing education in her craft. For a time, she lived in the Los Angeles area where she worked as a substitute teacher and a social worker. Always interested in travel, Christy joined travel groups on several occasions for trips to Europe. She especially enjoyed Ireland and remembered France, especially Paris, fondly.
While fighting a life-long battle with schizophrenia, Christy managed to acquire many loyal friends, attended several local churches pursuing her interest in Christian theology and fellowship, participate in life at River House, an extension of the Missoula Mental Health Center, and could often be seen at local music events, especially University choral and symphony performances. Her friends request that any memorials be sent to NAMI, an organization that continues to support those fighting the devastating effects of mental illness. Many thanks to the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center in Lewistown and the Village Health Care in Missoula for their dedication to giving Christy the best care possible as she struggled with her disability.
