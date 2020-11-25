 Skip to main content
FLORENCE - Cindy Hoblitt Bentham (64), passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 of a massive heart attack in her home in Florence. Cindy grew up in Victor, and served her Country in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, retiring in 1995.

She is survived by her husband Woody Bentham Jr.; brother James David (Bub) Hoblitt; sisters, Julie Ann Terry, and Jody Lynn Welch.

A Celebration of Life to be announced at a future date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com

