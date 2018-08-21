MISSOULA — Clara Alene Malcolm went to heaven peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 16, 2018, from natural causes, at the age of 95.
She was born Dec. 21, 1922, to John and Ida Hintz, on their farm, near Wolf Point. She later moved to Missoula and married Ray Malcolm in 1948. They had five children together.
Clara was a woman with a strong faith in Christ her Savior, and was active in her church throughout her days.
After raising her five children, Clara was a long time employee of KG Men’s store. Later in life she worked as a care giver for elderly people, clear into her eighties.
She is survived by her five children, Kathy (Dave) Rapske, David (Gail) Malcolm, Mark (Kim) Malcolm, Beth (Eric) Bensch and Lincoln (Darcy) Malcolm; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service in her honor will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, at Bethel Community Church, 1601 S. Sixth St. W., Missoula.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Big Sky Bible Camp at bigskybiblecamp.org/donate/.