HAMILTON — Clara Elizabeth Nordahl Miller, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully on Nov. 26, 2019. Clara was born in Grass Range on Oct. 5, 1928, to Knute and (Essie) Pearl (Gibson) Nordahl. Early in life, Knute nicknamed her “Dinky,” by which she was known to most for the rest of her life. Clara was born third of five children and cherished her siblings throughout her life.
Clara married Roy Earl Miller on Aug. 7, 1947. Together they raised three children Mark, Bruce, and Vera. They were married until his death in 2002. Throughout the years, Clara worked at Lone Rock School, in the potato fields, and finally, managed a motel for many years. Clara and Roy were active in the Stevensville American Legion. She set an example of hard work and self-discipline but never failed to have open arms for a warm hug.
Clara’s love of coffee, bingo, and Wheel of Fortune were legendary. She loved to be busy, always keeping a tally of her annual bingo winnings, cross-stitching, and crocheting. It was a family joke that Grandma’s social calendar needed to be checked before planning any gathering. Her eyes sparkled with mischief when she teased and her giggle was hard not to love.
Clara is survived by a family that loved her very much and will miss her even more: sister Rosemarie Neuman of Perth, West Australia; sons Mark (Willene) Miller of Stevensville, Bruce (Tena) Miller of Corvallis, daughter Vera (Allen) Gilliland of King Salmon, Alaska; grandchildren Anna (Will) Tuck of Hamilton, Tyler (Stephanie) Miller of Stevensville, Staci (Will) Brown of Chicago, Calvin (Addy) Saylor of Minot, North Dakota, Renae (R.J.) Saylor of Watford City, North Dakota, Alan and Katie Miller of Stevensville; great-grandchildren Emily Tuck, Britta and Cooper Miller, Neveah Von Lanken, Jordan Sewell, and Bruce and Harvie Saylor.
She was preceded in death by her parents Knute and Pearl Nordahl, husband Roy Miller, brother Fred Nordahl, sisters Kay Clark and Evelyn Marks, grandson Jacob Miller, and dear friend Marge Schwaderer.
A private family graveside service will be held on Dec. 4 with a celebration of life to follow in the summer. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.