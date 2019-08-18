POLSON — Clara Florence (Pryor) Mays passed away at her home in Polson on Aug. 11, 2019, at age 74. She was born to Edna and William Pryor on Dec. 31, 1944, in Morenci, Arizona.
Clara grew up with her five siblings in Butte. Along with achieving math student of the year, Clara shone as head majorette at her high school (her sisters still speak fondly of her fiery baton routines). When her family moved to Missoula, Clara met and married her one true love, Herschel Mays, on Oct. 26, 1963. They then had three beloved sons, Herschel (Marchita), Mark (Lisa), and Kevin. While raising their children in western Montana, Clara took on many jobs, from accomplished seamstress to insurance professional of 37 years. However, her most awesome task was caring for her loved ones, especially her nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Clara is survived by her husband, her sons, and her siblings. Each day, Clara lived life boldly with style and class. Her vibrant, loving soul will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, Clara requested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.