ST. IGNATIUS — Clara (Kloli) McDonald Charlo, 76, of St. Ignatius, died Friday Feb. 22, 2019 at her home “bravely” battling cancer for the second time.
Clara was born Jan. 11, 1943 in Arlee near Finley Creek. Her parents are Louis McDonald& Felicite Pierre (Sapiel) McDonald. She’s the oldest of 14 children and was like a “second mother” to her siblings, which she took “great pride” in.
Clara attended St. Ignatius schools and graduated in 1961. She attended Modern Business School in Missoula where she earned a degree then started her career as a Clerk-Steno at the Dixon Agency in 1964. She also worked at the Indian Center at the U of M, then at the Kicking Horse Job Corp and was currently employed as the Tribal Credit Manager. Clara was dedicated to her work for the CSK Tribe for 40 plus years.
In 1965 Clara married Neil Charlo, then they traveled to Los Angeles, California to learn trade through the Relocation Job Opportunity through the BIA.
Shortly after they return home to start their family, Douglas Calvin and Lisa (Oddles) and RaeLynn.
Clara was a member of the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribe and was very proud of her heritage. Through our Mother’s teaching she was greatly involved with her language and culture. She worked with the Arlee Celebration Committee for several years, she was the secretary of the Yamncut Drum group and liked to travel to pow-wows with her family and drum group. She loved her trips to Hawaii and was hoping to go back again. She was a longtime and dedicated Elvis fan.
Clara was an avid sports enthusiast, she followed spots activities for her siblings, her son, nieces, nephews and took great pride in watching her Qene’s Riley, Courtney, Emily, and Randee in all of their sports.
Survivors are son Doug, daughter Lisa (Dwight); brother Cole-Johnny Arlee, Ben, Louis, Arnie, Phillip (Monique); sisters, Maxine, Vi (Ron), Joyce (Gordon); Lisa (Joe), seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Clara was preceded in death by her husband Neil, daughter RaeLynn, her parents Louis and Felicite, sisters baby Ruby, Lorraine McDonald White; brothers Billy Mac, baby Douglas and Patrick and adopted brother Sonny Arlee.
Traditional wake services began Saturday Feb. 23, rosary will be held on Monday February 25. Closing services will be on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m.
Pallbearers are the Yamncut Drum group Dan, Les & Art Trahan, Donald Stanger, Lou Michel and Carlin Matt.
Honorary Pallbearers are Frank Stanger, Vic Stevens, Tony Incashola, Tom Smith, and Louise Weaver, and Lorma Sloan.