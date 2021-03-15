Clara N. Hazelbaker

Clara N. Hazelbaker born May 18, 1932, died peacefully with family by her side on March 10, 2021. Clara is the daughter of Norman and Esther Nelson. Clara married Theodore B. Hazelbaker on August 4, 1948.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ted Hazelbaker; brother Wayne N. Nelson; and daughter-in-law Judy Hazelbaker.

Survived by her children, Terry Mattfeldt, Lee Hazelbaker, and Todd (Nicole) Hazelbaker; Grandchildren, Jay (Juli) Mattfeldt, Chato (Shari) Hazelbaker, Chadron (Staci) Hazelbaker, Devin (Vanessa) Dalton, and Charli Hazelbaker; 12 great grandchildren, and numerous extended family members.

Clara enjoyed following her family in sporting events and creative adventures. Clara enjoyed bowling, playing bridge with her friends and golfing as a longtime member of Beaverhead County Golf Club. She was also an active member of the Jayceens, the YMCA, and Presbyterian Church. She also made the best chocolate chip cookies and muddy buddies in the world.

Memorial donations may be made to the YMCA scholarship program, Barrett Hospital and Health Care Home Health and Hospice or a charity of your choice.

A private family service will be held at 2:00 pm, March 16, at the Presbyterian Church. All are welcome to a viewing on Monday, March 15 from 6:00-8:00 at Brundage Funeral Home. The family encourages you to wear a mask and follow COVID-19 protocols.