Clarence G. Williams

In 2013, Clancy had a stroke on the operating table. For the next seven years, literally until he died, he was dedicated to living life to the fullest, going to the gym three times a week, getting together with family and friends, going for drives. Whatever it was, he was up for it and he was oftentimes the instigator. When asked if he ever got down about the effects of his stroke and his "new normal," he would look incredulous and quickly reply, "Why would I be down? I'm here, aren't I? Nah, I'm not down. I don't have time for that."

Clancy was happiest when he was around people. He always said that humans were his higher power. Whenever he was with people, there was a twinkle in his eye and he was telling stories.

One of his favorite people and the one who was with him until the end was his special "nurse" Tammy. Clancy would be the first one to say that he wasn't always easy to be around, but Tammy stood by him. And she made everything in the last seven years possible. They loved each other with a deep love that spanned many years. Clancy often called her his rock.

Clancy always said he was whatever age he REALLY was "going on 16." Always young at heart - and now forever young.

Clancy is survived by his two daughters and their families, Tammy and her family, his sister, Susan, and numerous nieces and nephews.