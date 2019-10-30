HAYDEN, Idaho — Clarence "Lee" Mattson, 85, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at his place of residency in Hayden, Idaho.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Daly-Leach Chapel. Funeral services will follow at the Daly-Leach Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Burial will take place at Riverview Cemetery with a reception following the interment at the Hamilton Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Pine Street in Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.