POWAY, California — Clarence “Mick” Lowe, 95, passed away in his sleep on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in San Diego, California.
Born Oct. 6, 1923, in Butte, Mick was adopted as an infant and raised lovingly by Clarence and Marie Lowe of Deer Lodge. An only child but part of an active extended family and community of friends, he enjoyed the many adventures of growing up in a small Montana town, where he completed high school.
After World War II broke out, Mick joined the U.S. Navy and was deployed to the fight in the Atlantic Theater. While he was serving, he corresponded with a Deer Lodge girl who had caught his eye.
Honorably discharged in 1946, he returned home, moved to Missoula and married Bernice Hove, the girl of his dreams. Together, they raised four children in a very happy home.
Mick’s entrepreneurial spirit led him into varied areas of business, including trucking, steel construction, roofing and home building. He worked diligently and owned, or was a partner in, several businesses in Missoula.
Over the years, besides obtaining his private pilot license, Mick became an avid golfer and active member of the Missoula Country Club. He also enjoyed sports and served a stint as the president of the Hellgate Booster Club while his sons played football and basketball for the Knights.
As years passed, Mick and Bernice’s grown children moved to southern California. To be closer to family, the couple retired to the San Diego area and settled down in a residence adjacent to the fairway of the 9th hole on the Castle Creek golf course. Mick continued to golf well into his 80s.
Mick was preceded in death by Bernice, by just a few months, after 72 years of marriage. He is survived by his children and their families: Cheryl (Mike) Brooks, Marsha Fuller, Mike (Jenny) of San Diego, and Mark (Letty) of Trabuco Canyon, California, his sister-in-law Gladys Peterson, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews in California, Texas, Delaware and Colorado.
Ashes will be interred at Missoula County Cemetery this summer when the family will gather to celebrate their parents’ lives.