Clarence Paul Gross

FRENCHTOWN - Clarence “Clancy” Gross, 79, of Frenchtown, passed away from natural causes, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

He was born Jan. 25, 1941, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to Adam and Alice Gross.

He believed in: hats off at the table, dressing nice for a doctor visit and providing for his family.

He started his career at Electric Watt as an apprentice, eventually becoming a master electrician. His profession took him to California, Idaho, Wyoming, Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, and western Montana.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nita, of 48 years, daughter Sherri, parents and his brothers Merle, Tom and Larry.

He is survived by his daughters; Robin (Brian) Quamme, Amie (Jeff) Zuraff, grandchildren; Brandon Quamme, Tyrell Quamme, Shelby (Evan) Rindal, Heather (Tom) Adams, Tucker (Lindsay) Truett and Bridger Truett, great- grandchildren Josh, Thomas, Kinzie and Kaylee, sister Joy Gross, niece Tracy Sanders and nephew Brian Gross.