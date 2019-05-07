ST. IGNATIUS — Clark Andrew Vallee, 6 months, became our guardian angel on April 29.
Clark, our little monster boy. Constant energy, he was our little monkey, jumping and talking all the time. The smell of joy filled anywhere he was. He loved to go outside and jump on our chests. He was a good baby only complained if he needed anything. Snuggles so sweet & a grin in his sleep. Power naps & up the majority of the day.
He loved his suckers, loved other children, and loved in general. Such a happy baby. Big Boy had a big appetite. He would never rest after filling his tummy & would puke with a grin on his face as he crawled and rolled around.
He leaves behind his parents Kameron & Kendra Vallee; grandparents Rodney Nomee (Nyla), Susan Vallee Stanger (Frank), Raynard Delcambre, Michelle Saloway (Marvin), and Lathe Comer Sr., a great many cousins, family and loved ones.
A wake was held at the Longhouse starting May 4. With the funeral being held on May 6. He will be laid to rest with his great aunties and uncles in the Jocko Cemetery