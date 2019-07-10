MISSOULA — A Memorial Service for Clark R. (Cork) Gee will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home with a reception to follow. Clark, 75, of Missoula, passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on Sunday evening, July 7, 2019. To leave condolences for the family and a complete obituary please refer to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Construction
Ad Vault
Latest Local Offers
Nancy Serba - Gold Wellness Advocate doTERRA
Grizzly Lawn Care and Landscape