MISSOULA — Clark T. Mason, 78, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. He was born October 5, 1940, in Steubenville, Ohio, the son of Samuel and Dorothy Mason. He studied architecture at Lawrence Tech in Detroit, Michigan.
He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy with the Rank of E-4, having received the Good Conduct Medal. He retired from General Motors. He was an avid hunter, loved to golf and play Bocci ball with his friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Daniel. He is survived by a daughter, Samantha (Chris) Smith; sisters Mary Ann Vaughan and Darlene (Mike) Hendrix; and brothers Steve (Kathy) Mason and Jeff (Lisa) Mason; grandchildren Ashley and Christian Smith and Jamie Byers; four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Dr. Archie, Terri Praxinos and all of the staff at Community Cancer Center and to Partners Hospice for their kindness and support.
A graveside service with military honors will be held Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at 12 noon at the Western Montana State Veteran Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.