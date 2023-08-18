Claude Anthony Huguet

Claude was born November 14, 1929, in Green Bay, WI, to Arsene and Alice Huguet. He attended St. Matthews Grade School, Boys Central Catholic High School and St. Norbert's College before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served in active duty in CA, mainly scuttling ships that had served in WWII. He then served six years in the Reserves before being honorably discharged.

Looking for adventure and hearing from a WI buddy who lived in Missoula, Dick Schriver, that the hunting was great in Montana, Claude headed north to Missoula in 1949. This decision turned out to be even greater than expected, as Claude met the love of his life, Donna Tubbs, who lived across the alley from him. After a two-year courtship, she said, “Yes!” They were married at St. Anthony's Parish on April 7, 1951 – a truly wonderful union that lasted for the next 63 and a half years.

Together, Claude and Donna raised nine children, never complaining about the time, energy, patience and care involved. They were extremely proud of their children for their accomplishments and the love they gave to their families. They loved watching their grand and great-grandchildren grow. The greatest sorrow in their lives was the loss of their sons Mike and Rob to accidents. They were remembered every day.

Claude had great faith in his Catholic religion and served as a lector and usher for many years. Elected Grand Knight of Council 1021 of the Knights of Columbus, he remained a lifetime member. Weekly Mass was a given, with all kids dressed and ready to roll.

Claude worked hard to provide for his growing family. After working for Gold Medal Dairy and the Florence Laundry, he worked hard to become an optician. His entrepreneurial spirit, passion for providing for his family, and exceptional optician skills led him to create Missoula Eyewear Center in 1962. For nearly 50 years, his work ethic and incredible customer service made for an impressive list of loyal customers and friends. In 1998, along with daughter Jennifer, he opened a high-end optical boutique, Specctica, in downtown Missoula. Claude worked there until retiring in 2010 to care for his beloved wife, Donna. Her passing in 2014 left a great void in his life. Claude spoke to Donna every night before going to sleep, sharing his day and providing family updates.

Throughout the years, Claude continued caring for and maintaining his beautiful yard, trees, and planting beds. Having worked in his family's big vegetable garden as a kid, he developed quite the green thumb and it showed, as pretty much everything he planted flourished. Cooking and baking were also among his passions. He subscribed to cooking magazines, looking for recipes to try out on us, his family. Some of these are now regularly on the menus in our homes.

Claude was preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna; sons, Mike and Robbie; and, grandsons, Jesse Huguet and Matthew Peterson. He is survived by: Kathie and Curt Peterson and their children, Eric Peterson, Kevin (Sarah) Peterson, and Bryan (Michelle) Peterson; Janet and Scott Sproull and their children, Shawn (Sara) Sproull, Connor Sproull, Brett (Kari) Sproull, and Megan Sproull; Mark Huguet and his children, Michael (Naomi) Huguet, and Ryan (Kaili) Huguet; Kevin and Margie Huguet and their children, Sarah Huguet, Allison (Dave) Velasquez, Kathleen (Moses) Mukengezi, Kirsten Fruit, and Tanner Fruit; Ron and Rhonda Huguet and their children, Lindsey (Nick) Waguet, Ben Huguet, and Matthew Huguet; Jim and Connie Huguet and their children, Robert (Brittani) Huguet, Heather (Greg) Ingle, and Thomas Huguet; and, Jennifer and John Flink and their children, Stephen Flink, Chelsey (Phil) Pappas, Evan Flink, and Jack Flink; plus 19 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

We will remember Dad for his smarts - forever learning and moving forward; even into his 90's he knew more about an iPhone and online banking than most; his welcoming nature - always ok with hosting any or all of us, plus maybe some of our friends for good measure; huge family gatherings with his house bursting at the seams; having us over for dinner and always including dessert; speaking of which, his chocolate chip cookies were a favorite; passing on his love for the Green Bay Packers - so many years of excitement; showing up, along with Mom, to cheer us (and later our kids) on, at the hundreds of basketball/football/volleyball/soccer games, track/cross country meets, Christmas pageants, concerts, plays, etc., in which we participated; providing the means for backyard fun – swing sets, slides, sandboxes, tetherball poles, footballs, kickballs, baseballs, sleds, toboggans inner tubes, and homemade ice skating rinks.

Mostly, we'll remember Dad for the endless love, care and respect he gave and showed our Mom and all of us. His main priorities in life were to be a good husband and father. Mission accomplished, Dad! We love you, always and forever!

GO PACK GO

A Rosary will be held at St. Anthony's Parish, 217 Tremont Street, Missoula, MT, Friday, August 25th, at 7 PM. The funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Parish, Saturday, August 26th, at 11 AM, followed by a reception at the Community Center next door. Donations made in Claude's memory can be sent to the Missoula Food Bank, 1720 Wyoming St., Missoula, MT, 59801. Remembrances and condolences can be sent to the family at: www.justcremationmt.com.