MISSOULA - Claudia Jean Pratt, 84, of Missoula passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Bee Hive Homes due to Parkinson's Disease. She was born June 21, 1936 in Roundup, the daughter of the late Claude and Ann Fletcher.

Claudia was raised in Roundup. She was involved and excelled in everything this small town had to offer. She participated in choir, band, tumbling, journalism and service clubs. In 1954, she graduated Valedictorian, Class President, Prom and May Day Queen. This same year she married her childhood sweetheart, Gerald Gordon Pratt. Claudia worked as a secretary for the Forest Service in Bozeman, while Jerry finished his education at MSU. While in Bozeman, they welcomed their first child, Jeri Lynn, into this world. They spent a short time in Chicago, then eagerly moved back to Montana. Their daughters, Lori and Roni Kaye, were born in Missoula. Jerry's career took them to Great Falls, where their son Kent was born. By 1968, they were back in Missoula to stay.