MISSOULA - Claudia Jean Pratt, 84, of Missoula passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Bee Hive Homes due to Parkinson's Disease. She was born June 21, 1936 in Roundup, the daughter of the late Claude and Ann Fletcher.
Claudia was raised in Roundup. She was involved and excelled in everything this small town had to offer. She participated in choir, band, tumbling, journalism and service clubs. In 1954, she graduated Valedictorian, Class President, Prom and May Day Queen. This same year she married her childhood sweetheart, Gerald Gordon Pratt. Claudia worked as a secretary for the Forest Service in Bozeman, while Jerry finished his education at MSU. While in Bozeman, they welcomed their first child, Jeri Lynn, into this world. They spent a short time in Chicago, then eagerly moved back to Montana. Their daughters, Lori and Roni Kaye, were born in Missoula. Jerry's career took them to Great Falls, where their son Kent was born. By 1968, they were back in Missoula to stay.
Claudia continued to participate in so many things — every place she lived. She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, volunteering in any way she could. She volunteered with the YWCA, Meals On Wheels, and St. Patrick's Hospital. She enjoyed bowling, once again volunteering as secretary of her league, city volleyball and bridge. Claudia was an avid sports fan, often caught watching a game while listening to another on the radio. She rarely missed a Griz football or basketball game, and cheered on her children at Sentinel. There was no better mother and homemaker, her children could always count on her support, unconditional love and homespun goods.
Claudia was widowed in 1983. Prior to this time, you could find her helping Jerry in any venture that came along, from office work to hammer-in-hand at the family cabin. She didn't miss a beat in gaining employment after Jerry's death, working as a secretary for Gray Chiropractic, White Pine, and Structural Systems. She married Donald Tennancour in 1985, and divorced within 10 years. She continued to cheer on the Griz and her grandchildren at Sentinel and Loyola, until it was no longer feasible.
Claudia is preceded in death by her two daughters Roni Kaye and Jeri Lynn, husband Jerry, and sister Barbara Granko.
Claudia will remain in the hearts of her survivors forever — children Lori (Rich) Jette, Kent (April) Pratt; grandchildren Nichole (Andrew) Bemis, Tommy McDonald, Reno Jette, Parker and Calvin Pratt; great-grandchildren Brody and Aria Bemis; siblings Jim (Voni) Fletcher, Susan (Joe) Vicars, Patti (Mike) Seely; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
Due to the current pandemic, the memorial service for family and invitation only will be held at First United Methodist Church on Friday, February 5 at 1 p.m. We will be gathering at the Missoula City Cemetery for a graveside service following the church service, where all are welcome. Pastor John Daniels has graciously offered to stream this service online through Zoom at this Online Service Link: us02web.zoom.us/j/82032406730?pwd=N1dRbVg0OXVWS0RpY0RSdUpVakpEQT09, and on the church's Facebook page: facebook.com/1stumcmissoula. A recording will also be made available on the church's website page: firstumcmissoula.org.
The family suggests memorials be given to the Parkinson's Foundation. Thank you, Hospice of Missoula.