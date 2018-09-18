MISSOULA — Clay Ishler raced for the finish line March 5, 2018 to finally be with his sweet son CJ. Clay was taken far too early by Alzheimers O.N.E painful day at a time. The weekend before he passed he enjoyed a family dinner with Jess, Amber, Lee, Justin and of course his biggest fans Bow, Kade, Kannin and Riley. Clay loved and played with all of his heart and is greatly missed by his beloved brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and so many amazing friends.
The family would like to extend huge hugs and thanks to Rosetta and Hospice of Missoula who loved on Boppa in between Clay's loved ones visits. Clay's love for life will be celebrated at the Meadow on Hoodoo Pass near Superior, a place he loved and requested, Sunday, Sept. 23rd 2018 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations towards the upcoming Alzheimers walk Jess and the kids are doing can be made at act.alz.org/goto/clayishler
Always remember to LOVE OTHERS LIKE CLAY DID