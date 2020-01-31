Clayton LeRoy Howard

In 1961, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was discharged in 1963. He married Virginia Nance and they were married for over 30 years when she passed away. One thing that he and Virginia enjoyed was RVing all over the country and spending winters in Arizona. On one of their trips, they came over Polson Hill and saw Flathead Lake and Clayton said, “Virginia, I think this is where we will retire!” They purchased some property and remained here and following Virginia’s passing, Clayton remained in Montana while still going home to North Carolina to visit family and friends. While on one of these trips, he was home for a class reunion, got reacquainted with a former classmate, Justine Blizzard. They were married and shared some years together until Clayton passed away.