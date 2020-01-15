CASA GRANDE, Arizona — Cleo Ann Bagley Wenger passed away in Casa Grande, Arizona, Dec. 25, 2019, with her daughters by her side. Cleo was born July 2, 1934 to Charles Bagley and Anna Turnell Bagley in Hamilton. She and her three sisters, Phyllis Bagley, Wilma (James) Sayler and Delores (William) Heal grew up in Hamilton, Anaconda and Missoula. Upon graduation from Missoula County High School she attended college in Dillon and earned a BS in Education. Shortly after graduation from college she married Bernard Wenger. For 62 years they shared their lives. Together they raised six children: Debra Wenger, Rodney Wenger, Charles Scott Wenger, Dianna Wenger, Kari Wenger, John Wenger in Columbia Falls. Bernie was an elementary school teacher and worked seasonally at Glacier National Park. Much of her life, Cleo was a stay at home mother but as her children grew she returned to teaching as a substitute and later a teacher's aide with LouAnn Larsen. Once Bernie retired from the Park Service they became snowbirds and spent their winters in Florence, Arizona. They were very active and traveled all over Arizona. Later mom and dad moved permanently to Florence, Arizona. As their health deteriorated their daughters, Debbie and Dianna moved to Casa Grande to be near. Shortly afterwards Cleo and Bernie moved in with the girls. After Bernie passed away Cleo remained with her daughters. Together they would take day trips, shop and meet with the grandkids for a meal. Mom loved when the kids and grandkids would visit. She would spend hours reminiscing about her childhood and the raising of her children with anyone who would listen. Her mornings were dedicated to jigsaw puzzles and her afternoons to the old Westerns on TV. When she was feeling well the girls would drive her around town and they would all have Dairy Queen ice cream, mom's favorite.
Cleo is survived by her sisters; Phyllis Bagley and Delores Heal, her sisters-in-law Peggy Actis and Yvonne Hull, her brother-in-law Richard (Rosemary) Wenger, and five children; Debbie Wenger, Rod (Pegi) Wenger, Charles Scott (Susan) Wenger, Dianna Wenger, and Kari Wenger. She also has numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Cleo was preceded in death by her husband Bernard Wenger, their son John (Shaundra) Wenger, a grandson, Mathew Slicker, her sister Wilma Sayler, her brothers-in-law James Sayler, William Heal, Frank Actis, Frank (Frog) Hull and nephews Timothy Hull and Todd Hagstead.
Her ashes will be interned with Bernie at Fort Harrison in Helena sometime in the spring. Please send donations to a local hospice.