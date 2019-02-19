STEVENSVILLE — Our Mom passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.
She was born March 14, 1938, with twin brother Clair Leo "Buck" Varner in Chinook. They were delivered by a mid-wife to Elsie Maeirt Varner and Halbert Lee Varner.
They joined their 1½-year-old sister Ruth Ann Varner and lived in a place south of Chinook that had no plumbing or electricity and had coal heat. Life was fun on the dairy and wheat farm and childhood was an adventure with all the animals they so loved.
In 1947, the family was struck by tragedy when Ruth was hit by a school bus and killed. The family then moved to the Bitterroot Valley where Cleo spent the rest of her life.
The Varners bought a farm in Stevensville and later moved to Victor. She graduated from Victor in 1956. She joined any and all clubs she could in school with music being her true passion. She continued to play music throughout her lifetime.
After graduation, she went to business college in Missoula and was then employed by Western Montana National Bank and then the 37th Legislative Session as secretary to the Majority Floor Leader.
She was married in 1958 to Loyd Moran and was blessed to have three sons; Doug, Rod and Scott in that marriage. She loved being a 4-H leader for 10 years while she was raising her sons. She also was involved with the Stevensville Grange for many years. After the divorce, she went to college and worked for Dr. RA Sterling for the next 20 years.
In 1985 she married her soul mate and best friend, Donald Guenther. They farmed and ranched in the Three Mile area and she was able to continue her love for agriculture that had been such a big part of her life along with her love of yard, flowers, her garden, working cattle and most of all both of their love for music. Don played the guitar, banjo and fiddle and Cleo played the piano, accordion and bass. Music was part of their daily life. She and Don enjoyed traveling in their RV and spent time in all the Western States.
When she married Don, she acquired a second family, Chuck, Diane and Donna and they became a true blessing in her life.
After she retired, she managed the Pantry Partners Food Bank in Stevensville for 14 years. She played her accordion with the Five Valley Accordion Association and was part of an accordion group, the Squeeze Box Sisters.
She played the standup bass with the Bitter Grass String Band and the Sunrise Group with Bill Lyon, Carole Koval and Connie Vikeski. They were well known and played often. She has been a member of the United Methodist Church for many years. She is survived by sons: Douglas Moran (Lori) of Red Lodge, Rodney Moran (Debbie) of Belgrade, and Scott Moran (Wendy) of Renton, Washington; grandson Nick Moran (Raina) of Ferndale, Washington; Chuck (Mary Lynn) Guenther of Yakima, Washington, Diane Bingeman (Mike) of Beach, North Dakota, Donna Guenther of Dillon. She was grandma to Don's many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Clair "Buck" Varner (Myrna) of Victor; niece Wendie (Ed) Peterson, of Salmon, Idaho; nephew Jack Varner of Victor and his family.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Whitesitt Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at the United Methodist Church at 216 College St. on Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. Pallbearers: sons, Doug, Rod and Scott Moran; nephew, Jack Varner, and grandsons, Nick Moran and Brian Wheeler. Honorary Pallbearers: Buck Varner, Chuck Guenther, Ed Peterson, Will Guenther, Carson Varner, and Pete Faulkner.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pantry Partners or United Methodist Church. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.