MISSOULA — Cleo R. Seaman, 94, of Missoula passed away Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at home, in the company of loved ones. She was born Jan. 14, 1924, in Deer Lodge to Hector E. Rainville and Margaret Sestrich Rainville.
Cleo is survived by a sister Jeanetta Atkinson and brother Thomas Rainville and wife Davis of Mukilteo, Washington. Many nieces and nephews, Guy Rainville (CJ), Carol Andersen (Kris Anderson), Cheryl Terry (Golden), Cleo Klepzig (Casey), Tim Atkinson (Morgan Taylor), Janet Wimmer (Tom), Paula Meyer (Steve), Don Rainville (Betsy), John Rainville (Debbie), Jody Marshall, Maggie Snow, Ross Rainville (Diann), Rene'e Deering (Ken), Janne' Joy, Janette Joy Hale and several cousins.
Funeral services will be March 28, at 11 a.m. at St Anthony's Church. Interment will take place the afternoon of March 29 in Hill Crest Cemetery in Deer Lodge.