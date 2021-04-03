Cliff Evans

Cliff Evans, 78, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at his home.

Born May 15, 1942, in Missoula to Cliff Evans Sr. and Clara Evans (Hensel). He attended Franklin Grade School and Missoula County High School.

In 1959 Cliff married Florita (Sanch) Sanchelli and had two children, Cliff and Brock (Brenda).

In his early years Cliff enjoyed boxing, hunting, fishing and billiards. He loved animals, especially his horse, Glacier, and his dogs. His amateur boxing career record was 139 wins and 11 losses. He won several state titles and competed in the 1967 National AAU Championships. He seemed to be more proud of the success he had as a boxing coach. He felt he was a better teacher than a boxer. He had a very good fight record outside the ring as well.

In 1968, Cliff later married his lifelong partner Cathy Culbertson. They raised three children; Faith, Travis and Damon on their Clark Fork property west of Missoula. The same property he used to fish as a kid. Cliff loved sharing his property with anyone who had a mutual respect for the land and river.