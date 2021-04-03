Cliff Evans
Cliff Evans, 78, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at his home.
Born May 15, 1942, in Missoula to Cliff Evans Sr. and Clara Evans (Hensel). He attended Franklin Grade School and Missoula County High School.
In 1959 Cliff married Florita (Sanch) Sanchelli and had two children, Cliff and Brock (Brenda).
In his early years Cliff enjoyed boxing, hunting, fishing and billiards. He loved animals, especially his horse, Glacier, and his dogs. His amateur boxing career record was 139 wins and 11 losses. He won several state titles and competed in the 1967 National AAU Championships. He seemed to be more proud of the success he had as a boxing coach. He felt he was a better teacher than a boxer. He had a very good fight record outside the ring as well.
In 1968, Cliff later married his lifelong partner Cathy Culbertson. They raised three children; Faith, Travis and Damon on their Clark Fork property west of Missoula. The same property he used to fish as a kid. Cliff loved sharing his property with anyone who had a mutual respect for the land and river.
Cliff was a self-employed in the tree business his entire life, a trade he and his brothers learned from their father, Cliff Sr. Mainly working out of town, he traveled MT, ND, SD, WY, NE, WA, ID & CA. He also sold Christmas trees in SLC and the Indio, CA. He had friends and acquaintances everywhere and over the course of 60 years he hired hundreds of workers from all walks of life. His entrepreneurial spirit even led him to trying his luck placer mining for gold up Elk Creek.
Survivors include his wife Cathy, his children, Molly (his lab); grandchildren Tonya, Shain, Brooke, Auston, Dani, Cliff, Nick, Dylan, Connor, Bailey, Hannah, Isabella and 11 great grandchildren; brothers Tommy (Lorraine), Bobby (Margie), Billy, sister Loretta and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and younger brother Jimmy.
Inside this tough man was a kind heart, generous nature and positive attitude. To those who knew him, he passed on his street wisdom and special quotes to live by. One saying was, “there are givers and there are takers.” He was definitely a giver. He would also say, “I'm glad I lived when I lived” and “I have always been lucky.”
Thank you for everything. We will sure miss you.
A celebration of life will be held this summer.