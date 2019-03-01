SPRINGFIELD, Oregon — Clifford A. LaForge died on Jan. 16, 2019, at his home in Springfield, Oregon. He was 86 years old.
Uncle Cliff was born on July 12, 1932, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to Fred and Neva Jo LaForge who predeceased him. He is also predeceased by two half-brothers, Gordon Trenary and Gene Trenary.
Cliff earned a master’s degree in English and went on to teach high school his entire career in Sacramento, California. He was an avid backpacker and camper and for many years he spent summers in the Seeley Lake area. He was an avid traveler and thought nothing of striking out on cross-country journeys, dropping in on cousins, nieces and nephews along the way. Cliff enjoyed theater, opera and riding his motorbike. He always had a good book to share and a great story to tell. An entertaining conversation could be expected when he visited. He was a damn good Democrat.
Cliff was a member in good standing at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church. He is survived by the St. John’s church community and nephews Dale Trenary of Grass Valley, California; Mark Trenary of Helena; Gary and Rod Trenary of Frenchtown; Kim Trenary of Apple Valley, Minnesota; Brad Trenary of Vashon, Washington; and niece, Jean Trenary of Walla Walla, Washington. He also leaves behind numerous cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church. Clifford’s remains will be interred at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon, on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. with full military honors.
All memorials are to be made to the Episcopal Church of St. John the Divine at P.O. Box 1537, Springfield, OR 97477 in lieu of flowers.