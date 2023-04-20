Cliff married Carol (Jackson) July 14, 1979 and resided in Stevensville, MT. He worked for Cenex in Stevensville, MT, then worked at White Pine and Sash in Missoula, MT. He started his truck driving career in 1987 and retired after 32 years of hauling grain and lumber. After retirement he enjoyed cooking breakfast for the grandchildren and neighborhood kids and wrangling his every growing collection of farm cats. He was very much involved in his grandkid's lives, and looked forward to spending time driving them to school every morning. Cliff was also a connoisseur of cooking, if you never tried his carrot cake, you really missed out. His nieces and nephews would come from far and wide to eat some carrot cake. He was always willing to share his knowledge and taste test whatever dessert someone happened to bring by.