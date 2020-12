ARLEE - Clifford E. Miller Sr., 97, passed away at St. Patrick's Hospital on Dec. 11. He was a respected elder of the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes. A wake will be held Friday at the Arlee Community Center with the Rosary being recited at 8 p.m. Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Arlee.