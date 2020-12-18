MISSOULA - Clifford Edward Miller Sr. “Chief,” 97, passed on Dec. 11, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Clifford was born in a cabin up at the Jocko Shovel Camp on July 27, 1923, to Felicity Dee Delaware and biological father William “Pinto” McClure. When Clifford was five years old he was sent to The Father School’s in St Ignatius. At age 12 Clifford’s Grandfather Antoine Delaware took Cliff and put him on a ranch in HellmVille. Jacobson’s and Hamilton’s raised Cliff till age 18.

Cliff worked on Hungry Horse Dam, always returning during the summer to work on the ranch. Over the years Cliff worked at the phosphate mines until 1970 and moved his family back to the reservation, beginning his work for the tribe until he retired.

During these years he was married in June 1958 to Loretta Helen Strike. They had six children, but soon divorced in 1992, and he met his lifelong companion, Charlotte Peak, until her passing in 2018.