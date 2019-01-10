STEVENSVILLE — Clifford “The Big Red Dog” Eggleston, 61, of Stevensville, passed peacefully on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Jan. 13, 1957, in Butte to Floyd and Norma (Huseby) Eggleston. He was raised in Missoula and graduated from Hellgate High School in 1973. Cliff married Beth Ward in 1984 and together they raised three beautiful daughters.
Cliff worked for Pepsi for 25 years, working his way up the ladder to sales. He then worked in sales at Neville Log Homes, Rocky Mountain Log Homes, Sun Mountain Doors and finally at Ironhaus in Hamilton. He enjoyed working with the public and being of service to all of his customers.
Cliff married Nancy Gingerich in 2013 and they shared 5 1/2 wonderful years together.
He was an avid golfer, a lover of football, especially the Montana Grizzlies and the LA Chargers. He was a wonderful son, father, grandfather, husband, brother and friend and was loved by all who knew him.
Cliff was preceded in death by his father, Floyd, his nephew Jeff Indreland, his niece Paula Brandt and his niece Kasey Eggleston.
Cliff is survived by his mother, Norma, his siblings, Karen (Chris) Danzer, Eileen (Dan) Butts, Keith (Peggy) Eggleston, Laurie (Tom) Peterson, Lisa Eggleston and Terry Eggleston. His wife Nancy, his daughters Tiffany (Matt) Hobbs, Amy (Will) Schott, and Rachelle Eggleston. Nine amazing grandchildren, multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 W. Broadway, Missoula, with a reception to follow at the Eagles Lodge, 2420 South Ave., Missoula.
The family would like attendees to wear a football jersey/shirt to the memorial if at all possible.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.