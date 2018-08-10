RONAN — Clifford Phillip Teigen, 76, passed away at his home in Ronan on Monday, Aug. 6. Cliff was born Nov. 14, 1941, in Kalispell to Oswald Sophus and Dorothy Pearl (Wilson) Teigen. Cliff was raised on the family ranch in Eureka and East of Ronan, and he graduated from Ronan High School. He married Alvina M. Howlett September 27, 1974, and made their home in Ronan.
Cliff worked at Plum Creek Mill for 27 years, ranching on the side and helping his brother-in-law build houses. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, liked his beer, the ranching life, and especially loved to go out dancing.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a son Byron, an infant daughter Melissa Teigen; brothers Gene “Swede” Teigen and Dale Teigen; sister Helen Teigen. He is survived by his wife Alvina; children, son Timothy (Pages) Teigen, daughter Drenda (Sonny) Teigen, son Erin Teigen, daughters Kim Teigen and Nikki Teigen; brother Bill Teigen, and sisters Pat Burnell, Rita Snyder, Shirley Johnsrud, Alice (Paul) Preschal, and Dorthy Jones; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.