ARLEE — Clint Everet Sherbondy passed away in his Arlee home Dec. 10, 2019. Born to Kenneth and Patricia Sherbondy on May 7, 1966 in Missoula. Survivors include Lincoln Sherbondy (brother), Falene Sherbondy (sister in law), Heaveneligh Perdoski (neice), Harlene Sherbondy (niece).
Growing up in East Missoula, Clint graduated from Hellgate High School in 1984. After graduation Clint enlisted in the United States Air force. Flying AWACS, serving stateside and overseas until 1996.
You have free articles remaining.
In 2001 he was blessed with a double lung transplant. He surpassed his five-year life expectancy and lived his life with vigor and joy, meeting one of his life goals of riding his Harley in 48 states with Alaska being his last ride. He enjoyed his new dream home with his friends that be built by hand. There he rested in the beauty and nature that he had a great appreciation for.
Please donate to your local transplant facility in his name or become a donor.